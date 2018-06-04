Brighten your smile this summer with Power Swabs

Posted 10:39 AM, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 10:36AM, June 4, 2018

Summer is finally here, and everyone wants to look their best while they're out having fun in the sun. Most people thing that slimming down or getting a nice tan is the answer to looking great, but what people are going to notice first is their smile.

Lifestyle consultant Annette talks about Power Swabs, a revolutionary teeth whitening system that can whiten teeth and get rid of stains in less than five minutes.

There's a special deal for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers. Buy a Power Swabs kit and get 40 percent off your order, plus get free shipping and three Quick Sticks.

To learn more or to place an order, call 1-800-663-7516 or visit powerswabs.com.

