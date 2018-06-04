DIY Sidewalk Foam Paint

It's the last week of school for a lot of kids, so now parents and babysitters are going to have to find ways to keep the kids busy.
Sidewalk Foam Paint is a way to put a fun spin on the classic sidewalk chalk art. Here's what you'll need:
- 2-4 oz. bottles of Washable Glue
- 1 cup White Flour
- 4-5 cups White Shaving Foam
- Food Coloring Drops
- 1 Gallon Plastic Zipper Bag
- Sandwich Size Plastic Bags- 1 per food coloring
- Scissors
- Optional: Plastic Squirt Bottles
For complete instructions, click here.