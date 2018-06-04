DIY Sidewalk Foam Paint

Posted 11:27 AM, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:26AM, June 4, 2018

It's the last week of school for a lot of kids, so now parents and babysitters are going to have to find ways to keep the kids busy.

Sidewalk Foam Paint is a way to put a fun spin on the classic sidewalk chalk art. Here's what you'll need:

  • 2-4 oz. bottles of Washable Glue
  • 1 cup White Flour
  • 4-5 cups White Shaving Foam
  • Food Coloring Drops
  • 1 Gallon Plastic Zipper Bag
  • Sandwich Size Plastic Bags- 1 per food coloring
  • Scissors
  • Optional: Plastic Squirt Bottles

For complete instructions, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s