Down Syndrome does not discriminate against race or economic levels; it affects one out of 700 births. In order to create a more accepting community, the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan was born.

We traveled to their headquarters, located at 233 Fulton Street East Room 124, to learn about the wonderful programs it offers and how the Rapid plays an important role for the community.

To learn more, call (616)-956-3488 or go to DSAWM.org.