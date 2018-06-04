Family hosting fundraiser for DeVos Children’s Hospital after son beats cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- A little boy who beat cancer after a 4-year battle is now hoping to give back to the place that helped save his life.

It was four years ago that Dawson Babiak was diagnosed with leukemia and just this past March he was officially declared cancer free. After countless visits to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital he now wants to help them help other kids like him.

"Hi, I'm Dawson and this is my last time taking chemotherapy pills!" declares 8-year-old Dawson Babiak in a video posted on Facebook.

It was a special moment for Dawson. After four years of treatment, he's now cancer free.

"Dawson just finished treatment in March," said his mom Alison Babiak.

It wasn't a moment that was guaranteed. Four years ago, his mom noticed some bumps on him that didn't seem right. They eventually took him to the doctor and had blood work done.

"We received a phone call. It's the phone call that nobody ever wants to get saying something's not right with his blood," said Babiak. "We tried to get more information from the doctor and they just said that we needed to go to the emergency room at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital right away and the doctors were waiting for us there."

"When somebody tells you your son has cancer, you never think as a parent you have to hear that or that your child would go through that," said Dawson's dad Jason Babiak.

The next four years were spent in and out of the hospital.

"The hospital has been with us since day one and we always want to do whatever we can to give back to them," said Alison.

The family has hosted various fundraisers and toy drives for the hospital in the past and this weekend they're doing one more called the 'All Kids, All The Time' fundraiser. It's Saturday at the Jenison Artisan Market.

“There are local artisans, local food vendors and there’s going to be a silent auction," said Dawson's older brother Mason Babiak.

“To see them all of these people come together and want to give back to this jewel in our community of the hospital is just really really awesome," said Alison.

Dawson says it's his way of returning the favor to the place that saved his life.

"I can't wait to run around free instead of being locked in a room," said Dawson.

The fundraiser is June 9 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jenison Artisan Market located at 7640 Riverview Dr. in Georgetown Township. It will include local artists, local businesses, a silent auction, local food vendors and live music.