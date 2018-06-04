Gull Lake Community Schools closed Tuesday due to threats

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich– Officials with Gull Lake Community Schools have decided to close the district Tuesday after two threatening graffiti messages were found at the middle school; one in the boy’s bathroom and the other on a classroom desk.

Superintendent Chris Rundle posted a statement on the district’s website, and said both locations referenced guns and the middle school on June 5th. At this point, the district hasn’t identified who wrote the graffiti, but out of caution, Rundle says the buildings will be closed Tuesday.

In addition to classes, Added Advantage Child Care (AACC) and all after school activities will be cancelled as well. In the statement, Superintendent Rundle wrote MHSAA regional competitions happening at other locations will go on as scheduled.

Officials say The Gull Lake High School Awards Morning Assembly will be cancelled tomorrow and combined with the evening honors assembly at Grace Spring Church at 6:30 p.m. Law enforcement will be present for the event.

The threatening graffiti comes after three occasions of inappropriate comments were made in reference to violence against peers at Gull Lake Middle School. Officials say the verbal comments didn’t specify any shootings and that all the students in those incidents have been appropriately disciplined.

School at Gull Lake is scheduled to reopen on June 6th, with an increased police presence on hand for the remainder of the school year.