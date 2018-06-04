Police ID victims killed in Sunday crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were killed and five others were injured in a crash that occurred Sunday on M-51 in Cass County.

According to police a PT Cruiser, driven by Lee Ann Romita Saenz, 34, was traveling southbound when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming Chevy Impala driven by Phillip Joseph-John Steitenstich, 32.

David William Connor, a passenger in the PT Cruiser, and Tracy Louise Seitenstich, a passenger in the Chevy Impala, passed away from their injuries.

Saenz, Scott Dean Cole, Kennethia Mary Hoyle, Benjamin Lee Meiser and Phillip Seitenstich all suffered injuries and were transported to West Michigan hospitals.

It is unclear what caused this crash.