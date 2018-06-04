Police investigate stabbing near Rosa Parks Circle

UPDATE – Police said Tuesday afternoon the act was NOT a random act of violence.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say they are investigating a reported stabbing in downtown Grand Rapids.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Rosa Parks Circle on Monday evening.

Authorities say they don’t have a suspect in custody, but say the suspect is described as a black male in his 40’s, wearing black clothing.

The victim reportedly received serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The weapon has been recovered and police are calling it a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.