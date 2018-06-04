Registration open for KDL’s SuperPartyWonderDay Rib Cook-Off

Posted 11:12 AM, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:11AM, June 4, 2018

Kent District Library is now accepting team applications for the second annual SuperPartyWonderDay Rib Cook-Off.

Teams will be provided with a rack of ribs, and create the best tasting ribs in the competition. Judges will decide which ribs are the best based on taste, visual appearance, and tenderness.

Spectators will also be able to go around and sample each team's ribs as part of the people's choice award.

Registration is open until July 20, and can be done online at kdl.org/ribcookoff.

Super Party Wonder Day Rib Cook-Off will take place at Millennium Park on August 5.

