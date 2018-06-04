South Haven adds safe parking spots for online sales

Posted 5:06 AM, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:18AM, June 4, 2018

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- It's an effort to make online sales safer for everyone.  South Haven police department has unveiled two new designated parking spaces for online transactions.

You can now meet the person selling stuff or the buyer at the police department in their parking lot.

It's under 24-hour video surveillance meaning the office is always staffed that way you will feel safe.

This comes at a time where some online transactions have not ended well so this is a proactive approach to make online shopping and meet-ups safer.

The spots are located at the department on Blue Star highway.

