Study: Gun removal law reduces suicides in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A University of Indianapolis study has found that a law allowing authorities to temporarily remove guns from those considered a risk to others or themselves has helped reduce Indiana’s firearm-related suicides.
The Indianapolis Star reports that the study appeared in this month’s issue of the journal Psychiatric Services and examined the state’s so-called “red flag” law.
Aaron Kivisto is an assistant professor of clinical psychology and the lead author of the paper. He says firearm-related suicides have decreased about 7.5 percent over the past decade. Kivisto says there were no significant increases in suicides by other means during that time period.
Kivisto says the law allows authorities to remove a gun without a warrant. He says a hearing with a judge is then scheduled to review the situation.
3 comments
Derp
Removing people from Indiana is more effective at reducing suicide.
RG
The first step in taking all guns from law abiding people.
David Pruitt
slippery slope,, If I call you in as a threat or concerned,,, and I’m lying,, they will still come take away YOUR right. Then YOU have to go to court to prove you are fine, to get it back.
Seem’s a stretch and possible constitutional overreach.