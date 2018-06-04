× Suspect at large after armed robbery at Marathon

OSTHEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Kalamazoo County are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Investigators say a man with a bandanna covering his face walked into the gas station in the 5600 block of West Main Street and demanded money just before 1 a.m. Monday.

We’re told he was able to take money from the clerk before taking off from the scene.

He is described as a white man, around 6 feet tall, between 230-250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black jacket, along with long dark shorts and a pair of dark work boots.

If you know anything, call police.