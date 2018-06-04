Truck rolls off ramps, crushes man in Marcellus Township

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gary Ray Robinson, 56, was transported to Bronson Hospital by Med Flight on Sunday after he reportedly was crushed by his pick up truck at his home in the 10000 Block of Pioneer Street in Marcellus Township.
Robinson was allegedly working on his truck when it rolled off the ramps and crushed him, according to police.
Robinson’s currently health status is unknown at this time.
