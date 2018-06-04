Wedgwood hosts 33rd Annual Charity Golf Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Mich-- Today, people across West Michigan had the opportunity to raise funds and awareness for local at-risk children and families.

Wedgwood Christian Services hosted their 33rd Annual Charity Golf Classic at Egypt Valley Country Club Monday morning.

The money raised supports Wedgwood's life-changing, 100 percent donor-funded services that tackle sex trafficking, neglect, sexual abuse, substance abuse, learning difficulties and more.

To learn more about Wedgwood, or if you would like to donate, click here.

