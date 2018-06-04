Win tickets to Cedar Point
98 comments
Becky Brace
Haven’t been there in years but would love to back before i get too old to enjoy it.
Maggie Miller
My dad loves Cedar Point! Perfect fathers day gift.
Peg
Life is a roller coaster- looking forward to the ride!!
Rosanne Steffens
Cedar Pointe is a treasure of fun
Bonnie
My kids would love it!
Angelique vierling
Would love to go to Cedar Point!!
Jennifer Hearns
I haven’t been in years, a mini vacation is just what we need =)
KARI LEVERENZ
My Dad moved Cedar Point!
heather engle
Please pick me. My family has never been and this would be a great experience
Elizabeth Leigh
I love cedar point!
Dana Nicks
Love to go to cedar point
Brenda Matthews
Just went there and the new ride wasn’t running. Love to go back again to tackle it!!
Emily Dilley
Fun
Michele Brenton Felton
Back in the 70s my family and I would go to Cedar Point every year. We always took my uncle Bob’s station wagon with the backseat that faced backwards, it also had ia little cubbyhole in the middle of the car, my little cousin Lynn and I always got the cubbyhole because we were the smallest. Each year my sisters, our cousins and I would make a sign that said, “Ha ha we’re going to Cedar point”! We would put it in the back window for all to see. I’m sure that everyone who saw our little sign thought that we were a bunch of bratty kids, but actually we were just a bunch of super excited kids! Ahh, the good old days!
Era Odom
Haven’t been since I was a kid
Mike Moss
its been too long since I’ve gone
Bobbi Jo
Wow that would be an amazing birthday gift for our sons 17th birthday we’ve never been there.
I love watching my fox 17 and no other news channel for me 😁
James Fruge
I would love this
JEREMY FELLOWS
Getting married July 7 would be awesome part of our hunny moon
Sharon Kosier
A chance to checkout the new coaster… count me in.
Justin oppenneer
Haven’t been there since I was a kid. Would be awesome.
Autumn hayes
It is the only choice. The smart choice.
Darcie
Thank-you for the opportunity to possibly win such a great package.
Jim Snyder
I hope the guy with the station wagon story wins.
Jonathan
This would be a perfect graduation gift for my nephew!
Annette Morris
My grand boys have been through a lot this year they lost their daddy Oct 7 2018 and have been so depressed I thought a trip here would help they’ve never been there
rKista M Maynard
Our favorite place to ride roller coasters and all the others and make amazing memories!!
Katie Maynard
Would love to win for our kids! They have so many memories of going there while growing up!
Sonya
i would like to win some cedarpoint tickets my family never been.
Patty Allen
Would love to take my granddaughter for her first time ever she is 11.
Lois Bowers
Draw my name
Debra Johnson
Thanks so much
Aaron Krenz
I would love to be able to take my son and his best friend to Cedar Point for their first time there. The sights and sounds alone would be Heaven for them
Michelle S Hudson
I’d love to be able to take my daughter and her best friend! Two 16 year old girls @ Cedar Point for the 1st time. What an awesome experience that would be to watch!
Angela Cole
Super excited!
Brittany Tyrrell
Would love to take the kids!
Annette Chancellor
Now that my daughter graduated and decides she not scared to ride roller coaster would love a quick getaway with family before her college starts!
Reba Jane Hendrickson
This would be awesome!!!
Joe
What does a dentist do on a roller coaster?
He braces himself.
Pam VanDoorne
Would love to ride the coasters!!
Summer K Grannan
Never been!!
Brent Nowak
Never been to Cedar Point. Heard great things.
Janette Oudbier
Nice trip
Linda Guinn
I know some people who could never afford to go. I would love to take them and have the time of their life.This would mean the world to them.
Brandi Williams
My boyfriend and my son have never been to Cedar Point. It would be wonderful to take them so they can experience how awesome Cedar Point is.
Connie Barkel
Would love to have tickets for the family. Thank you!
April TODD
My son starts college soon would love to go.
Lyndsey Zakem
ive never won anything in my life and never been to cedar point before so i would b so grateful if i was to win i would b so excited and grateful 😊🎢🎡🎪🎭🎨🚆⏳🌞🌷🔮💁♀️good luck to everyone!!