Battle Creek man protests violence with casket, upsets residents

Posted 5:58 AM, June 5, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A community activist is upsetting some southern Michigan residents in his attempt to bring attention to the city’s violence by pulling an empty casketthrough neighborhoods.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that Bobby Holley began pushing a powder-blue casketthrough Battle Creek last week with signs saying, “this could be you” and “death by violence.” Holley says he plans to demonstrate every evening this month in all of the city’s neighborhoods.

He also plans to recreate a crime scene and hold a forum to discuss the effects of violence in Battle Creek.

But some residents are objecting to Holley’s protest.

Bonnie Nunnally lost her son to gun violence in 1996. Nunnally says she’s offended by the demonstration. She says seeing the casket opens old wounds for victims’ families.

