BBB warns of online wig business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning for wig shoppers of West Michigan.

The BBB says that an online company called WigSis.com, which says they have a physical address in Michigan and in Alaska, has been receiving a steady stream of complaints about product quality and return policies. The BBB says that several customers have reported ordering a particular wig, often for over $200, and receiving a product that looks nothing like what they ordered.

The BBB says that WigSis.com is actually the DaYu Hair Factory in the Shandong province of China.

While wigs may be considered a luxury product for some, others order wigs after losing their hair due to illness or medical treatments.