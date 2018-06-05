× Calley gains GR Chamber PAC’s endorsement; Pence to attend Schuette fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s Political Action Committee has endorsed Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley for governor. Earlier this year, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce endorsed Calley’s Republican rival, Attorney General Bill Schuette, for governor.

The primary election is August 7.

The endorsement from the ‘Friends of West Michigan Business’ – the Grand Rapids chamber’s P.A.C. – is timely, as the Detroit News reported Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence will attend a private fundraiser June 15 in Birmingham, for Schuette’s election campaign. Schuette spokesman John Selleck confirmed that information to FOX 17.

Andy Johnston, vice president of Government Affairs for the Grand Rapids Chamber, tells FOX 17: “Our members have really been impressed with Michigan’s comeback over the past eight years. So to maintain this trajectory, we believe Lieutenant Governor Calley is best positioned and qualified to continue the comeback. Brian has been involved in multiple decisions that have helped turn Michigan around, and he has a clear, specific plan to address the challenges still facing our state.”

Governor Rick Snyder endorsed Calley for Governor in March.

There’s no word yet whether Pence will make any public appearances in Michigan later this month.