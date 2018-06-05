Former USA Gymnastics president takes the Fifth

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: Steve Penny, former president of USA Gymnastics, pleads the Fifth, while seated next to Lou Anna Simon,(R), former president of Michigan State University, during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing, on June 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. The hearing focused on preventing abuse in Olympic and amateur athletics and ensuring a safe and secure environment for athletes. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former president of USA Gymnastics has refused to answer questions from a Senate subcommittee about his handling of allegations of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Steve Penny invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination six times before he was excused by the panel on Tuesday. As he slowly limped out of the hearing room, former gymnast Amy Moran shouted “Shame!” in his direction. Moran alleges she was abused by her former coach and complained to Penny. She was unsatisfied with Penny’s response to the allegations.

Penny was subpoenaed to appear before the committee. Senators asked him when he found out about the abuse allegations and why he waited to inform law enforcement or Nassar’s employer, Michigan State University.

Penny was told of an athlete’s allegation against Nassar in June 2015. Nassar was not arrested until more than a year later.

Penny has been named as a defendant in a number of lawsuits by athletes who were victimized by Nassar. His attorney, Robert Bittman, cited “matters that attempt to wrongly shift blame for Nassar’s crimes” in explaining why his client did not testify.

