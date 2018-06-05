Fresher food, lower prices — Farm to Pantry markets bring healthier options to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- To inspire fresh, healthy living for people in Kent County, the first week of June was named Pantry Week.

West Michigan organizations are creating farm to pantry programs such as Summer CSA Class and Pantry Farm Market to help provide healthier food to thousands of people.

“Our program allows us to create these win-win situations for the community,” said Farm to Pantry coordinator Hannah Fernando. “We can pay the farmer and invest in our food system as well as bring that food to those who need it the most.”

With several sites in Kent County, the markets are open 20 hours a week and offer visitors fifty percent off produce.

“We believe this is a long-term, sustainable solution to provide access to healthy, nutritious, affordable, green food grown right here in Michigan,” said Emily Schichtel, community impact manager for Heart of West Michigan United Way.

The Farm to Pantry markets launched in 2017 and runs off donations.