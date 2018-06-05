Griffins name Ben Simon as head coach

Posted 11:04 AM, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46PM, June 5, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins have named their new head coach.

Ben Simon, 39, will take over the two-time Calder Cup champions.  Coach Todd Nelson just left last week to take a job in the National Hockey League as an assistant with the Dallas Stars.

Simon was an assistant coach under Nelson the last three years. He was also a first round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Simon played in 21 games for the Griffins in 2006-2007.  He has also been an assistant coach in the AHL with Rockford and Toronto before coming to the Griffins.  He was a head coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL in 2013-2014 and reached the Kelly Cup Finals in his initial season.

