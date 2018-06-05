Holland Police vehicle flips after crash
HOLLAND, Mich– A police vehicle ended up on its roof following a crash in Holland Tuesday evening.
The collision happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and Pine Avenue.
Details surrounding the crash haven’t been released, however officials tell FOX 17 nobody was hurt.
42.791163 -86.112014
1 Comment
Mel tormay
Well we’re drugs or alcohol a factor or not?? You put that in every other story about car accidents why not when the police are involved. Very biased journalism.