Holland Police vehicle flips after crash

Posted 10:40 PM, June 5, 2018, by

Holland police vehicle crash. Courtesy of Brad Klein

HOLLAND, Mich– A police vehicle ended up on its roof following a crash in Holland Tuesday evening.

The collision happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Street and Pine Avenue.

Details surrounding the crash haven’t been released, however officials tell FOX 17 nobody was hurt.

1 Comment

  • Mel tormay

    Well we’re drugs or alcohol a factor or not?? You put that in every other story about car accidents why not when the police are involved. Very biased journalism.

