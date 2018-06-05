Jimmie Bones performing in Battle Creek on June 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've heard a Kid Rock or Uncle Kracker song, you've probably heard of Jimmie Bones. He's the man playing the keyboards, harmonica, or providing backup vocals for those famous stars.

Bones recently won awards for his own album and songs at the 2018 Detroit Music Awards, now he's touring in West Michigan!

Jimmie Bones will be performing at the following locations this weekend:

June 8- Downstairs at Joy Manor in Westland, 7 p.m.

June 9- Music Factory in Battle Creek, 7 p.m.

To stay up to date on Jimmie Bones and his music, visit jimmiebones.com.

Check out our interview with Bones below, or listen to his song, "Come as You Are" in the video above: