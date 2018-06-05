Michigan voters to decide on legalizing recreational pot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan voters will decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.
A citizen-initiated measure wasn't approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before a 40-day deadline passed Tuesday. That means the ballot initiative will get a public vote in November.
Michigan has allowed medical-marijuana use for nearly a decade. If the ballot measure is successful, Michigan would become the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana.
The proposal would allow people age 21 or older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana outside their home and grow up to 12 plants at home. A 10 percent excise tax on marijuana would be assessed at the retail level.
The Michigan Senate leader wanted legislators to pass the bill to make it easier to change later, but support was lacking in the House.
Wings
Hell NO
Unslaved
Don’t worry, it’s going to pass by a large margin. It’s a huge blow to the police state, but everyone else will benefit.
Mr Howl (@thomashowl)
Do you have an actual reason why you think it’s bad or do you just hate it because Jeff Sessions said so?
Kevin Rahe
I accept the legalization of alcohol only because it can be and usually is used in moderation – i.e. without the intention of getting drunk. Can you say the same about marijuana – that it can be and often is used without the intention of getting high?
Mr Howl (@thomashowl)
I’m sorry but, what exactly is the point of drinking alcohol if you aren’t going to get drunk.
Do you mean just drinking socially versus getting completely wasted? That’s an easy comparison. Not everyone even smokes to get ripped out. Some people smoke to just chill out and relax. I haven’t smoked in years, but that’s how I used it when I did. Few quick hits to get relaxed, then sit back and watch some TV. Same as having a quick shot or two to just loosen up for the night.
Kevin Rahe
So would you say that those who smoke pot “to get ripped out” are abusing it, like I would say that those who go beyond “a quick shot or two to just loosen up for the night” are abusing alcohol?
Unslaved
@Kevin Rahe In other words, if people don’t live their lives the exact same that you do, they deserve to be locked in a cage.
Kevin Rahe
I’ll admit that when I can’t come up with a reasoned response to someone, it’s very tempting for me to resort to hyperbole, too. But I’m usually glad I’m able to resist the urge.
Jeanne
I don’t think it’s possible to over use marijuana. You can only get so high. If alcohol is legal, marijuana definitely should be. Alcohol is physically addicting. It causes your liver to break down. Once addicted if you don’t drink you go through terrible withdrawals and possibly have ceizures. And may even die. Marijuana is not physically addicting. You won’t have withdrawals or seizures from not getting it. No one has ever overdosed from it. The only bad thing I can think of marijuana, is the act of smoking it, is not good for you. But there’s so many other safer ways to use it that you don’t have to smoke it now..
Unslaved
Matt
Good, it’s about time the failed war on drugs ends. Prohibition does not work it only creates violent black markets.
Bob
Send in the Feds.
Mr Howl (@thomashowl)
Why? The drug war isn’t working. They’d just kill a bunch of people and call it a success.
dace
just a ploy to get the liberal / Dem voters into the booth for the mid-terms
Joseph M. Callan
Why only Democrats? I’m a Conservative and I favor legalization. I think you’re very mistaken if you think that most Republicans are against legal pot.
Kevin Rahe
I’m very much a party pooper when it comes to the political variety, but I don’t know why a conservative would support legalizing marijuana. Prohibiting it is nothing like prohibiting alcohol, which I would be against.