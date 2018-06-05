Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Safety is one of the first things that comes to mind when selling stuff online, but check out what the South Haven Police Department has done in the video above.

They posted pictures on Facebook recently, saying they have two new parking spaces that are designated for sales. The idea is to give people a safe and neutral location to meet with buyers or sellers. The parking lot is well lit, and is under 24-hour surveillance.

Lots of other police departments around West Michigan allow people to meet in their parking lots and lobbies.

2. People of all abilities will soon have access to a new park. Construction will begin as early as today on the new Ottawa Hills Park in Grand Rapids.

City officials are using $700,000 to redevelop the park with a universal accessible playground, a new picnic area, and benches. This is all thanks to a seven year millage that voters approved back in 2013, which provides $4 million a year for repairs and improvements.

The ground breaking is set for 3 p.m. and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will be on hand.

3. Renovation work is underway at the new home for Movies on Monroe.

The series was previously known as Movies in the Park, but officials announced the venue change last month.

On Monday, crews painted the pavement to keep the area cool on hot days, and will add some public seating, plus more trees and plants.

Friday is opening night with two movies: "The Greatest Showman" and "BIG". Just like past years, the event is free and open to the public.

For more information and the full lineup, click here.

4. Who will lead the Grand Rapids Griffins next season? Fans will find out soon enough!

The team will introduce its new head coach during an 11 a.m. news conference at Van Andel Arena. The person will be the 11th head coach for the American Hockey League franchise, replacing Todd Nelson.

The Griffins announced Thursday that Nelson was leaving the team for the NHL, where he will serve as an assistant coach to the Dallas Stars. In his three seasons as head coach with the Griffins, Nelson led the team to three playoff appearances and a Calder Cup in 2017.

5. Have trouble sleeping, and counting sheep isn't doing the trick? Perhaps the soothing sounds of the late painter Bob Ross will do the trick.

He was known for his PBS show, "The Joy of Painting." The app, called "Calm," uses three episodes from his show as "calming bedtime stories" for people trying to sleep.

According to Fox News, the app's co-founder said they added Bob Ross to the mix after getting tons of requests from users.

The co-founder said Ross "was, and still is, a hero to the hard of sleeping."