Perimeter set up in Holland after armed-robbery report

Posted 9:22 PM, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:23PM, June 5, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority says police in Holland were searching for a trio of suspects in a possible armed robbery Tuesday night.

A perimeter was set up near W. 40th Street and Ottawa Avenue, not far from the Holland Christian Schools’ campus, around 8:48 p.m. Dispatchers told FOX 17 the perimeter was broken up around 9:15 p.m. There was no early indication if any suspects were taken into custody, or who the victim was, or if anyone was injured.

The incident initially was reported in the 900 block of Ottawa Avenue. Dispatchers verified police were searching for armed robbers.

 

