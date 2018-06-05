The Angel Dash is June 30 at Bysterveld Park in Wayland. For more, click here.
The Angel Dash
-
A dash of angels: Grace & Kylee’s 5K to support families of stillborns
-
Visiting Angels: Spoiling your elderly mom on Mother’s Day
-
Festival of the Arts announces new exhibit and food options
-
Memorial Day Parades in West Michigan
-
NES Classic Edition returning to stores in June
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 5
-
YMCA ‘Why We Run’ coming up next weekend
-
Astonishing video shows truck almost hit woman trying to save turtle
-
Attempt to remove goose from Comerica Park ends in chaos
-
Korean BBQ and more delicious foods await at GR Asian-Pacific Festival
-
-
Helen DeVos Children’s Hosptial Gala focusing on new neuroscience center
-
Tequila cocktails perfect for Cinco De Mayo
-
Friends of GR Parks asking for donations to rebuild GR Bike Park