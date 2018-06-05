Warriors, Cavaliers say they’re not going to White House

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 03: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James are speaking out in support of the Philadelphia Eagles, and repeating their criticisms of President Donald Trump in response to how the Super Bowl champions were disinvited from the traditional White House ceremony.

Curry and James both say that regardless of who wins this Cleveland-Golden State matchup in the NBA Finals, neither team will be going to the White House to celebrate.

Trump withdrew his invite to the Warriors after the 2017 championship, in part because Curry came out and said he wasn’t interested in going.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is another Trump critic. He says the Eagles’ situation shows “the President has made it pretty clear he’s going to try to divide us, all of us in this country, for political gain.”

