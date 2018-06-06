Coldwater man found dead after alleged assault

COLDWATER, Mich. – A Coldwater man is dead after an alleged assault over the weekend.

Michigan State Police say they were called to a home in the 400 block of Morning Glory Lane, in Ovid Township of Branch County on Sunday on reports of an assault.  There, they found an unconscious 36-year-old Coldwater man and another 40-year-old Coldwater man.

The 40-year-old and police started CPR on the unconscious man but they were unsuccessful at reviving him.

Police are awaiting an autopsy report and toxicology results in their investigation.

Anyone with further information should call Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.

