Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich -- The Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse team scored 9 times in the 3rd quarter on its way to a 19-3 win over Orchard Lake St. Mary's Wednesday in a division 2 state semifinal.

The Rangers advance to the state championship for the 3rd straight year and just like the last 2, they will play rival East Grand Rapids which beat Grosse Point North 16-3 in the other semifinal.

Saturday's state championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Parker Middle School in Howell.