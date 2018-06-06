Get your sweat on for a good cause

Posted 10:36 AM, June 6, 2018, by

JENISON, Mich. -- There's an event that combines a good workout while raising money for the Mental Health Foundation of west Michigan.

4G Athletic in Jenison is hosting Sip. Sweat. Social.

You'll have the chance to pick from 4 different group workouts, Move, Bike, Lift or Flow.

Afterwards there will be food and drinks from New Holland Brewing, so you must be 21 years or older to take part in this event.

What: Sip. Sweat. Social.

When: June 6th from 6pm-9pm

Where: 4G Athletic, 2141 Port Sheldon St, Jenison, MI 49428

Cost: $35

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s