Get your sweat on for a good cause

JENISON, Mich. -- There's an event that combines a good workout while raising money for the Mental Health Foundation of west Michigan.

4G Athletic in Jenison is hosting Sip. Sweat. Social.

You'll have the chance to pick from 4 different group workouts, Move, Bike, Lift or Flow.

Afterwards there will be food and drinks from New Holland Brewing, so you must be 21 years or older to take part in this event.

What: Sip. Sweat. Social.

When: June 6th from 6pm-9pm

Where: 4G Athletic, 2141 Port Sheldon St, Jenison, MI 49428

Cost: $35