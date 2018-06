Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich -- Grandville knocked off Rockford 3-2 in the rubber match Wednesday as the Bulldogs advanced to the regional finals.

The teams split their 2 regular season games and shared the OK Red title.

Wednesday, Grandville (18-2-2) scored twice in the 2nd half to open a 1-1 game at the half.

The Bulldogs will meet Midland (17-0-6) in the regional championship game Friday night at Rockford.