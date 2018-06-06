Michigan coach Beilein says he’s returning to the Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan Head Basketball Coach John Beilein says he’ll be returning to coach in Ann Arbor next season.

John Beilein tweeted just after noon that he’s exciting about coaching the Wolverines next season “and in the years to come.” Beilein reportedly interviewed for the Detroit Pistons head coaching vacancy last week.

Beilein led the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament Championship game this past season, before falling to Villanova. His team also reached the championship game in 2013.

Beilein is 65 years old and has been with the Wolverines for 11 seasons.