Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 6

1. A new head coach has been named for the Grand Rapids Griffins. On Tuesday, Ben Simon was announced as the new lead, taking over for Todd Nelson.

Nelson left last week for an assistant coaching position with the NHL's Dallas All Stars.

Simon is the eleventh head coach in the organization's history. He was an assistant with the Griffins for the past three seasons and also played for the team in 2006 and 2007.

The new head coach said being familiar with the organization will make the transition easier, and he's ready to bring another Calder Cup Championship.

2. The home of the Whitecaps hopefully just became the home of a new World Record.

Brett Masserant set to beat the record for most dips in an hour during the Whitecaps' home game on Tuesday. The current record is 1,099, and Brett's goal was to hit 2,000.

At the end of the hour, Brett managed to do 2,200 dips, unofficially beating the record. Last year, he broke the World Record for the most push-ups while wearing a 40 pound backpack.

3. Kalamazoo's popular lunchtime food truck and live music event is back for the summer season on Friday.

The City of Kalamazoo-sponsored Lunchtime Live will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Bronson Park every Friday from June 8 to September 29.

Musical performances are played in the park's band shell while several Kalamazoo-area food trucks line up to sell freshly cooked food on West South Street.

The city started the event in 2013 as a way to get downtown workers out into the park for lunch.

4. A gift from Bill Gates awaits 2018 college grads.

Gates, the Microsoft co-founder is picking up the tab for all U.S. college grads who download a copy of Hans Rosling's book, "Factfulness: 10 Reasons We're Wrong About The World And Why Things Are Better Than You Think." The book gives advice on how to think about the world.

To download the book, students can visit the blog "Gates Notes" to sign up for an account and download the e-book. The offer is available until at least Friday.

5. Time to exercise! It's National Running Day!

National Running Day is celebrated across the country every first Wednesday in June. While running has been a pastime for health as long as man became a runner to catch his food, and thanks to the running scene in "Forrest Gump."

Running really took off in the late 1970's as a health craze, when Doctor James Fixx came out with his book, "The Complete Book of Running" in 1977.

It's been back in vogue thanks to greater advances in running shoe technology, as running shoes became constant casual wear.