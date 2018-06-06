New details released about $400M development at old Sappi Paper Mill

Posted 4:52 PM, June 6, 2018, by and , Updated at 04:53PM, June 6, 2018

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- New details about an expansive development at the Sappi Paper Mill site have been released. Muskegon officials said developers plan to build a retail community intertwined with both affordable and high-end luxury homes.

Engineers estimate the 120 acres of lakefront property should be able to accommodate more than 500 homes, a hotel, and various other businesses.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson said this kind of development is unheard of in modern urban communities but is welcomed in Muskegon.

"We think the benefits will be multi-faceted and hopefully you’ll see an increase in quality of life.. increase in population… tourism and investment," Peterson said.

Project investors said the development should cost between $300-400 million and will take between 5-15 years to complete.

