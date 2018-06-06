Police search for suspect who struck pedestrian, fled scene

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — A man, 20, was injured Tuesday when a vehicle traveling north on M-51 South near Lyle Street in Dowagiac struck him and fled the scene.

It is reported that four people were walking on the side of the roadway when the suspect hit one of them. The other three were not injured.

The suspect failed to stop after the incident.  Police are describing the vehicle as a dark colored, mid-sized sedan.

The victim was transported to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dowagiac Police Department at 269-782-9743 or the Cass County tip line at 800-462-9328.

