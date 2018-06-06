Rendezoo fundraiser allows up-close encounters with animals, and more

Posted 11:33 AM, June 6, 2018, by

John Ball Zoo is getting ready for Rendezoo, one of the organization's biggest fundraisers of the year, on Friday

It's an outdoor party with music, food, a silent auction, and up-close encounters with the animals.

Proceeds support the Zoo and it's mission to get the community engaged with wildlife and the  environment.

Tickets are $75, and $175 for VIP.

The VIP party is from 6-7:30 p.m., with the general party going on from 7 - 10:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jbzoo.org/rendezoo.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s