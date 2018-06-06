Rendezoo fundraiser allows up-close encounters with animals, and more

John Ball Zoo is getting ready for Rendezoo, one of the organization's biggest fundraisers of the year, on Friday
It's an outdoor party with music, food, a silent auction, and up-close encounters with the animals.
Proceeds support the Zoo and it's mission to get the community engaged with wildlife and the environment.
Tickets are $75, and $175 for VIP.
The VIP party is from 6-7:30 p.m., with the general party going on from 7 - 10:30 p.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jbzoo.org/rendezoo.