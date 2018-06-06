Suspect arrested in Michigan for killing wife, setting house on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERVLIET, Mich. -- A suspect lodged at the Berrien County jail is waiting extradition for allegedly killing his wife Maria Sipior, 64, and setting their home in Hickory Hills, Illinois, on fire.

Departments responded to the fire to the home of Czeslaw, 71, and Maria Sipior on south 84th Street in Hickory Hills around 10 p.m. on June 2.

Following an investigation, authorities discovered Maria Sipior deceased in the basement of that home, and the family's Honda Civic was missing from the residence.

Officers from the Watervliet Police Department saw a vehicle with a matching description released from the Hickory Hills Police Department and conducted a traffic stop on June 3 just after midnight.

As officers approached the car they noticed the soul occupant, Czeslaw Sipior, had blood on his clothes and burns on his body.

The suspect was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment before being transported to the Berrien County Jail.

Czeslaw Sipior is facing a first degree murder charge and is awaiting extradition back to the Hickory Hills area.