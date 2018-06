× Thousands without power in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Thousands of people in Kent County are waking up in the dark after a power outage.

According to the Consumer’s Energy power outage map, more than 1,300 customers are without power in the area south of the Rivertown Crossings Mall.

The majority of the outages are along Wilson Avenue SW between 44th Street Southwest and M6.

No word on what caused the outage.

Power was restored by 7 a.m.