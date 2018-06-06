What’s happening at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

June 8 and 9 is all about the kids at Soaring Eagle Casino and Waterpark. They'll be able to enjoy a really cool theme weekend called Down on the Farm. Activities on Friday and Saturday include making popsicle stick tractors and puppets, animal masks, and windsocks. Movies this weekend include "Charlotte's Web" and "Inside Out."

The Soaring Eagle Hideaway RV Park provides another option for an overnight stay. To allow people to check them out, they're hosting an open house June 11-17 with the park opening each day at 10 a.m. Starting at noon there will be guided park tours every hour, followed by a children's scavenger hung, trivia contest, and much more. For more information, go online to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call (989)-817-4803.

While you're up there, make sure to hit up Chef's BBQ on the Bricks. It takes place every Friday from 3 to 8 p.m., and they'll be serving up special weekly favorites from ribs, to brisket, to chicken, along with salads and zesty sides. There will also be entertainment on the patio, so keep an eye out for specials all summer long.

Bingo Summerfest is on Saturday, June 23 at 3 p.m. The first 400 guests will get summer themed beads and a complimentary prime rib sandwich. Plus, they'll get drawing for Harry and David gift baskets and vouchers for Native Grind. There will also be $1 draft beers, so if you're ready to play your favorite numbers, make sure you're there.

Father's Day Weekend will be here before you know it, so why not treat dad to a round of golf? On Saturday, June 16 there will be a two person golf scramble at Waabooz run. It's a 10 a.m. shotgun start and is $40 per player. It includes 18-holes with a cart, burger and brats after golf and entry into a cash draw and door prizes.

John Fogerty, Willie Nelson, and ZZ Top are taking over the stage on Tuesday, June 26 for the Blues and Bayous Tour.

Fogerty is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and rock icon. As lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's prolific songwriting helped pen some of the most memorable songs in Rock and Roll, including "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising", and "Fortunate Son."

Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. With a six decade career and more than 200 albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy, Red Headed Stranger" and "Stardust." He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

ZZ Top, also known as "that little ol' band from Texas," lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas Trip was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Soaring Eagle Casino just added one of the biggest names in country music to their summer concert lineup. Little Big Town with special guest Gavin DeGraw will be taking the stage on July 7. Little BigTown has been together since 1998. In that time they've earned two number one radio hits, a Grammy, two ACM Awards, three CMA Awards, and an Emmy. Hot on the heels of their wildly successful album "Tornado," Little Big Town continues to find success in their sixth and latest album, "Pain Killer."