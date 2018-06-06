Teenager shot, injured at Kalamazoo apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are looking for the suspect or suspects behind a shooting Wednesday morning that wounded a teenager, they said in a statement. The call came in at 10:10 a.m. from Interfaith Homes housing complex.

“Officers arrived less than 5 minutes,” said Lt. Craig Habel during an interview at the scene. “[They] found an 18-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.”

He said she was shot in the abdomen and was immediately given medical assistance. She was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition. Right now, there are no suspect or persons of interest in custody.

“We’re currently canvassing and talking to people off-site right now,” said Lt. Habel.

Officers were on the scene for most of the day, checking security cameras and talking to possible witnesses. They’re hoping others will step forward to help them catch the people responsible.

“We urge citizens to, you know, If they don’t feel comfortable talking to us on a scene of a crime, give us call,” said Lt. Habel. “There’s numerous outlets. Silent observer takes text messages, emails. You can talk to an officer. We just make it really easy these days and we hope that.”

***Those with tips, please call the Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100***