Action Wake Park offers free fun this weekend

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- For those looking for a fun, adventurous way to cool off this summer the Action Wake Park in Hudsonville is offering free day on June 9.

The day kicks off at noon and attendees will be able to try out wake boarding at the park until close.

The Action Wake Park is a cable park that allows riders the chance to shred some waves without having a boat.

According to the park, they have courses for all experience levels.

On a regular day, the park offers riding packages ranging in price from $35 for a 2-hour pass all the way up to $200 for a five 2-hour packs with rentals.

If it is your first time at the park, your rentals are free with the park's First Time Freebies.