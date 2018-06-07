Argument over honey bun leads to shooting death of Tennessee teen

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenager is dead after he was shot by his half-brother during an argument over a honey bun, according to authorities in Fayette County, Tenessee.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Department said 18-year-old Marcus Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a house on Feathers Chapel Drive.
His half-brother, 34-year-old Jerome Howse, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal gun possession, according to WREG.
The sheriff's office said the two were arguing over "a small sum of money and a honey bun."
Jones' Facebook account indicated he had recently graduated from Fayette Ware High School.
