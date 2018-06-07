× Cutlerville Days to feature 5K, parade, fireworks show

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — Organizers of the 29th annual Cutlerville Days this Saturday expect near-record participation in one of the main events: the Brian Diemer 5K Run.

The run is named after the three-time U.S. Olympian from Grand Rapids who starred at South Christian High School and the University of Michigan. It’s one of the annual highlights of Cutlerville Days, which takes place each year in Byron and Gaines townships on the second Saturday of June.

Britley Mulder is sponsorship coordinator for the Brian Diemer Family of Races, which organizes the day’s various events, including the 5K run, two Kids Runs, a parade and a fireworks show. She tells FOX 17, “We’re up almost a hundred runners from last year, so we’re expecting between 1,500 and 1,600 (participants).”

Diemer, who won the bronze medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles – and who also competed in the 1988 and 1992 Summer Olympics – will be running in his namesake race. Says Mulder, “And he’ll give anyone who beats him a doughnut.”

Mulder also tells FOX 17 six music bands will be performing along the 3.1-mile (5 kilometer) race course, most of which is on 68th Street. A crowd of about 1,000 people typically lines the route, cheering on the runners/walkers. Saturday registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at Legacy Christian Middle School’s west campus, and the 5K race gets underway at 8:30 a.m. Mulder says Friday registration will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., also at the school on 68th Street, just west of Division Avenue. There will be a pasta dinner there Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“After the race (Saturday), there is a parade at 9:30 a.m.,” says Mulder. “And then, there will be two Kids Runs at 10:30 a.m. The steeplechase for kids is at 10:30 a.m., ages 8 and up. They’ll be jumping over hay bales and little water pools. And then at 11, there is the Junior Jog for kids (ages) 1 to 8.

“We’re having a Super Heroes theme this year. And all of the kids are getting super-hero capes and masks for the Kids Run.”

As is tradition, the fireworks will be shot off beginning at dusk, from the South Christian High School campus. The public can gather at nearby Cutler Park – across 68th Street – for a good viewing point.