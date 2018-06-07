Family-friendly show dances into Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Straight from the stages of Broadway, the cast and crew of Roger and Hammerstein's "The King and I" are taking over Grand Rapids for a weekend of song and dance.

The cast will perform the 1950s classic from June 5 until June 10 at the DeVos Performance Hall downtown Grand Rapids.

"I think people will enjoy the music and be surprised at how relatable a 1950s musical can be to this day and age," said cast member Max Ehrlich. "I think when people come they will be very surprised."

This family-friendly musical is about two worlds colliding and the cast says that is show for all ages.

"I think it is a very family-friendly show mainly because there are children on stage," Ehrlich said. "There's this theme of generations passing the torch and stuff like that that everyone can relate to plus there are themes just with Mrs. Anna and the King they just go back and forth that are just very interesting and very fun and you know it is kind of introducing the classics to the children as well as the people who know it get to see a different spin on the show."

The Grand Rapids audience is even making an impression on the cast.

"I really enjoyed the audience sometimes I feel the audiences can be a little quiet or polite but this audience was very responsive, I enjoyed it a lot," Ehrlich said.

Tickets are still available online or at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office.