Grand Rapids Catholic Central rallies to beat Unity Christian, win regional championship

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls soccer team scored three unanswered goals to beat Unity Christian, 3-2, Thursday night at Hope College to win the Division 3 regional championship.

The Crusaders scored twice in the first 8:36 of the game to take a 2-0 lead. The Cougars scored on a penalty kick before the half to start their rally.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (19-2-2) advances to play Freeland next Wednesday night at Cedar Springs High School in the semifinals.

