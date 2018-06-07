Grand Rapids Triathlon is just days away, last chance to sign up

Posted 11:31 AM, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23AM, June 7, 2018

The Grand Rapids Triathlon is just days away, taking place on June 10, and time is running out to sign up for the big race.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon consist of a 1,500 meter swim in the Thronapple River, a 40 kilometer bike ride, and ends with a 10 kilometer run. Athletes can can also sign up for shorter distances such as the Half Distance, Sprint, or each event separately.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon will take place in the Ada/Cascade area. Start time is at 7 a.m.

The deadline to register is on June 9.

Learn more and sign up at grandrapidstri.com.

