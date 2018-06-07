Man arrested for allegedly stabbing, assaulting elderly man

Posted 1:15 PM, June 7, 2018, by

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 20-year-old Osceola County man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and stabbing an elderly man.

Michigan State Police say they were called Wednesday night to a home in Richmond Township. They found the 20-year-old man “behaving erratically.”

Witnesses told police that the suspect had assaulted an 80-year-old man. They found the victim with injuries to his face and stab wound in his neck.

The suspect is being held at the Osceola County Jail awaiting formal charges.

 

