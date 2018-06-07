Michigan court orders redistricting measure to go on ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals is ordering the state elections board to certify a redistricting proposal for the November ballot.

The court ruled 3-0 Thursday. It rejected a group’s argument that the ballot committee Voters Not Politicians is seeking to amend so many parts of the state constitution that a constitutional convention is required, and that the proposal does not list all of the sections of the constitution that would be abrogated.

The measure would empower an independent commission to draw legislative and congressional lines once a decade. It currently is done by the Legislature, leading to criticism of partisan gerrymandering.

The conservative group that sued, Citizens Protecting Michigan’s Constitution, says it will appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.