Mona Shores HS Director of Athletics resigns

NORTON SHORES, Mich. – Mona Shores High School Director of Athletics Ryan Portenga has resigned.

Interim Superintendent Bill O’Brien sent an announcement the community Thursday morning which included a link to Portenga’s resignation letter. Portenga was suspended earlier this week for ten days without pay for an unspecified ethics violation.

Portenga was Director of Athletics for nearly ten years. In his resignation letter, Portenga says:

I broke the trust expected of me – and will forever own the mistakes that I made. I let down my family, my colleagues, and all of Sailor Nation. Not only am I incredibly sorry, but I pray that my resignation brings peace to those affected by my actions.

He also said he will cherish his time as a Sailor and “wish nothing but the best for everyone moving forward.”

The details of what led to the suspension and resignation were not released.