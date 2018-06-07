Police: Suspect used chainsaw in domestic violence incident

REDDING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police in Mt. Pleasant are investigating an alleged domestic violence incident that involved a chainsaw.

Police were called to Munson Emergency Room in Cadillac Wednesday afternoon to investigate an assault. They were able to determine the assault happened in Redding Township in Clare County. The victim, a 38-year-old woman from Madison Heights, had run from the scene and was picked up by a motorist who took her to an EMS facility near Marion. The victim was taken from there to Cadillac by ambulance.

Police determined the suspect in the alleged assault was the victim’s fiance’, a 47-year-old man from Clinton Township. They were able to take him into custody without incident.

Police say the suspect used a chainsaw, fire, other objects and his hands and feet in the alleged assault. Police say they seized several weapons including guns from the suspect.

He is custody awaiting charges in Clare County.